Malhotra Tiwari 'Ramayana' behind the scenes debuts on JioHotstar

The behind-the-scenes look at Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is now up on JioHotstar, giving fans a peek at how DNEG brought the legendary story to life with next-level visual effects.

With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash taking on Ravana, the film reimagines this classic tale using modern filmmaking.

The music lineup, Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, adds even more global flavor.