Mali sells Goregaon East flat for 1.12cr after 6.42cr purchase
Entertainment
Marathi actress Prajakta Mali just sold her 473-square-foot Goregaon East flat for ₹1.12 crore, only a month after buying a much larger place in the same area for ₹6.42 crore.
She hasn't shared why she made the switch, but it's clear she's making some big moves in Mumbai's real estate scene.
Mali's Oberoi Exquisite 996sqft flat
Mali's new pad is almost twice as big, 996 square feet in Oberoi Exquisite, with one parking spot included.
The apartment cost about ₹64,500 per square foot and was financed partly through a housing loan from Indian Bank.
She also paid nearly ₹6.73 lakh in stamp duty during the sale of her 473-square-foot Goregaon East flat.