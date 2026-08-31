Malik backs Mallik after 'Yeh Awarapan' backlash from 'Awarapan 2'
Entertainment
Music composer Daboo Malik is backing his son, Amaal Mallik, after their new song Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2 got hit with criticism and talk of a smear campaign after its release.
Daboo shared on Instagram that, "Messages were sent, Calls were made, Negativity was spread, Judgements were passed... But sometimes the magic happens against all odds..." he is a proud father.
Mallik accuses paid PR steps back
Amaal revealed he wrote the song as a tribute to his dad but believes some music industry insiders launched a "paid PR campaign" to drag him down, calling the backlash "manufactured hate."
Even so, Daboo praised the whole team for making something meaningful.
With all this going on, Amaal has decided to step back from film music for now to focus on his mental health.