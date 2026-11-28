Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhkaran in Ramayana Part 1, has set the record straight: No, the film's visual effects weren't made with AI.

He explained that the film is highly VFX-driven and relied heavily on CGI, not artificial intelligence.

As Faisal Malik put it, "It's very easy to be critical and say it's AI. But the fact is that most people don't understand the difference between CGI and AI."