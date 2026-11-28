Malik says 'Ramayana Part 1' VFX were CGI not AI
Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhkaran in Ramayana Part 1, has set the record straight: No, the film's visual effects weren't made with AI.
He explained that the film is highly VFX-driven and relied heavily on CGI, not artificial intelligence.
As Faisal Malik put it, "It's very easy to be critical and say it's AI. But the fact is that most people don't understand the difference between CGI and AI."
Malik: Ravana walking shot filmed separately
Malik shared that complex shots, like Ravana walking on Kumbhkaran's hand, were filmed separately for accuracy.
He highlighted how thousands of people, including international teams, worked hard on these effects: "Thousands of people working on a scene, including a foreign crew, is amazing. In one character and scene, so many teams are working together and improvising things for days and months. It's very easy to be critical and say it's AI. But the fact is that most people don't understand the difference between CGI and AI."