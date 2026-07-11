Malini announces permanent retirement from Bollywood, cites filmmaking changes
Entertainment
Hema Malini, the legendary actor and Bharatanatyam dancer, says she's stepping away from Bollywood for good.
After nearly 200 films, she finds today's filmmaking styles tough to connect with: "Filmmaking today is completely different. Many people ask me why I am not working now, but it is very difficult for me to adjust to the way films are made today," she shared.
Malini recalls early cinema, prefers dance
Malini fondly remembers her early days in cinema when women got strong roles and hit songs were everywhere.
She starred in classics like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, but now at 77, she prefers focusing on dance over acting.
"It was a completely different era," she reflected.