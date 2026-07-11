Malini announces permanent retirement from Bollywood, cites filmmaking changes Entertainment Jul 11, 2026

Hema Malini, the legendary actor and Bharatanatyam dancer, says she's stepping away from Bollywood for good.

After nearly 200 films, she finds today's filmmaking styles tough to connect with: "Filmmaking today is completely different. Many people ask me why I am not working now, but it is very difficult for me to adjust to the way films are made today," she shared.