Malini denies rift with Deol family, warns about AI-generated buzz
Entertainment
Hema Malini has set the record straight on rumors about tension with Dharmendra's first family, including his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.
She told Times of India, "Ours is a very united family... We are all happy with each other," and asked people not to trust everything they see online, especially AI-generated buzz.
Malini credits Dharmendra's support for dance
Malini shared that she and Dharmendra always ignored public criticism, choosing to focus on their life together.
Calling him her soulmate, she credited his support for her love of dance: "If I am doing anything today, it is because of his support."
After Dharmendra's passing in Mumbai, both families honored him with separate memorials in Mumbai and Delhi.