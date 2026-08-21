Malini dies at 82, music challenged injustice and censorship
Entertainment
Nanda Malini, one of Sri Lanka's most influential singers and activists, passed away at 82 in her Nawala home.
Known for using her music to speak out against injustice and human rights issues (especially in her iconic 1987 album Pawana), Malini's songs kept reaching people even when they were censored.
Malini mourned by Sri Lanka
Starting out after a poetry-singing win in 1956, Malini became famous for songs that challenged corruption and inequality during tough times.
She stayed vocal for justice right up to supporting the 2022 protests that led to a change in government.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called her "a true musical legend," and Sri Lanka is observing three days of mourning to honor how her music still inspires new generations.