Will MAMA Awards 2026 be livestreamed on YouTube?
What's the story
The MAMA Awards 2026, a prestigious event in the K-pop industry, will be livestreamed on YouTube. This is in addition to the existing broadcast and streaming platforms for the event. However, regional broadcasting rights and technical conditions may restrict access in some areas. This is part of a new partnership between the organizers and tech giant Google.
AI integration
Gemini AI will be integrated into various production stages
The partnership will see Google's Gemini AI integrated into several stages of the awards' production, from planning promotional content and organizing performances to creating the ceremony's opening video.
The collaboration is expected to create new visual experiences for viewers by merging K-pop performances with technology.
Google stated that this partnership would help support the global reach of K-pop artists and their creative work through its technology and platforms.
Event legacy
About the MAMA Awards and its upcoming edition
The MAMA Awards, which started in 1999 as a music video awards ceremony by Mnet, was renamed the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2009 and later rebranded to MAMA Awards in 2022.
The event has been held in various countries, including Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the United States.
The 2026 edition will continue its theme, "Music Makes ONE."
The awards will take place on November 20 (Chapter 1) and November 21 (Chapter 2).