Mammootty and Salmaan set for father-son showdown November 20
Get ready for a rare father-son showdown at the movies! Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan will both have films hitting theaters on November 20, 2026.
Mammootty's Dhanush-starrer OM - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 16 but has now been pushed to November 20, while Dulquer stars in the romantic Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Dulquer's Aakasamlo Oka Tara is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 20, 2026, and fans can look forward to a double treat.
Salmaan praises 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' story
OM - Chapter 1 is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and features big names like Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, and Naseeruddin Shah in a story about forest woodcutters in conflict.
Meanwhile, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni and introduces Satvika Veeravalli alongside Shruti Haasan.
Sharing his excitement online, Dulquer said he "can't wait" for everyone to experience this beautiful story, making the upcoming box office battle one to watch.