Mammootty and Yagnik awarded Padma Bhushan by President Murmu
Entertainment
Big day for the arts. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and beloved singer Alka Yagnik were awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at this year's ceremony.
Mammootty showed up with his family, while Yagnik, who has been battling a hearing loss disorder, had a touching moment as she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading on stage.
Madhavan Padma Shri Shah posthumously honored
Actor R Madhavan received the Padma Shri after a quick chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The late Satish Shah was honored posthumously, with his cousin accepting the award for him.
Earlier in May, 66 people, including the late Dharmendra (Padma Vibhushan), were celebrated. Altogether, 131 people were recognized this year across all three Padma categories.