Mammootty and Yagnik awarded Padma Bhushan by President Murmu Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Big day for the arts. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and beloved singer Alka Yagnik were awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at this year's ceremony.

Mammootty showed up with his family, while Yagnik, who has been battling a hearing loss disorder, had a touching moment as she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading on stage.