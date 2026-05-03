Mammootty at Dubai promo highlights privacy in 'Patriot' May 3 Entertainment May 03, 2026

Mammootty and Mohanlal's latest film, Patriot, just dropped on May 3 and is already making waves worldwide.

At a Dubai promo event, Mammootty highlighted the movie's focus on privacy issues and encouraged everyone to find their own meaning in the story.

He hopes viewers will connect with it in their own way, saying the film welcomes all kinds of opinions.