Mammootty at Dubai promo highlights privacy in 'Patriot' May 3
Mammootty and Mohanlal's latest film, Patriot, just dropped on May 3 and is already making waves worldwide.
At a Dubai promo event, Mammootty highlighted the movie's focus on privacy issues and encouraged everyone to find their own meaning in the story.
He hopes viewers will connect with it in their own way, saying the film welcomes all kinds of opinions.
Mammootty Mohanlal 'Patriot' ₹30cr opening day
Patriot opened strong, pulling in around ₹30 crore globally on day one, ₹11.37 crore from India, and ₹18 crore overseas, with packed theaters in cities like Kochi and Mumbai.
The movie also reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal for their first full-length team-up since 2008's Twenty 20, joined by stars like Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara.
Narayanan directs 'Patriot' spy thriller
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan (of Take Off fame), Patriot delivers a tightly woven spy thriller packed with political themes and complex storytelling, perfect if you're into smart, gripping cinema.