'Patriot' releases on May 1

'Patriot': Mammootty-Mohanlal to host special chat show

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:45 pm Apr 17, 202605:45 pm

What's the story

The Malayalam film Patriot, featuring the iconic duo of Mammootty and Mohanlal, is set to release on May 1. To promote this much-anticipated release, the team will be hosting a special chat show. This exclusive event will stream on JioHotstar on April 23 at 6:00pm. The last time these two legends shared a public appearance was at an event honoring Sreenivasan.