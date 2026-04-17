'Patriot': Mammootty-Mohanlal to host special chat show
What's the story
The Malayalam film Patriot, featuring the iconic duo of Mammootty and Mohanlal, is set to release on May 1. To promote this much-anticipated release, the team will be hosting a special chat show. This exclusive event will stream on JioHotstar on April 23 at 6:00pm. The last time these two legends shared a public appearance was at an event honoring Sreenivasan.
Film reunion
'Patriot' marks a historic reunion of the 2 legends
The film is a significant milestone as it reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly two decades. Their last major collaboration was the multi-starrer Twenty:20, which was a huge success. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Nayanthara, Zarin Shihab, Grace Antony, and Geethi Sangeetha.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
#Patriot Exclusive Chat Show— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 17, 2026
Streaming from April 23, 6 PM on #JioHotstar
Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/M2CUvpoMQk
Release date
Upcoming projects for Mammootty and Mohanlal
Originally scheduled for an April 23 release, Patriot will now hit theaters worldwide on May 1. However, the film will face tough competition at the box office from Varavu, featuring Joju George and helmed by Shaji Kailas. Mohanlal is also set to star in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, while Mammootty recently wrapped up Padayaatra's shoot, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.