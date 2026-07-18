Mammootty wins Best Actor 'Feminichi Fathima' gets Best Malayalam Film
Entertainment
Big day for Malayalam cinema at the 72nd National Film Awards!
Mammootty snagged Best Actor for his intense role in Bramayugam, and Feminichi Fathima took home Best Malayalam Film.
Bramayugam also picked up Best Cinematography, showing just how much the film stood out this year.
Mammootty and Aaryan share Best Actor
Mammootty actually shared his Best Actor win with Kartik Aaryan.
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi was recognized as Best Female Playback Singer for her song in Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
Feminichi Fathima was praised for its honest look at women's lives under patriarchy and religion.
Plus, Ananda Jyothi's Bhadra-Kali Natakam got a special mention among non-feature films.