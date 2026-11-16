Mammootty's 'Padayatra' poster evokes thoughtful mood and reunion with Gopalakrishnan
Mammootty's upcoming film, Padayatra, just got a fresh poster. It's setting the mood for its December 4, 2026 premiere.
The image shows him sitting on a chair in a dimly lit room, holding a book with a table lamp placed in front of him, hinting at the movie's thoughtful vibe.
Fans are excited since this film marks Mammootty's much-awaited reunion with director Adoor Gopalakrishnan after more than 30 years.
'Padayatra' follows Gandhian doctor in Wayanad
Set in Kerala during the 1970s and 1980s, Padayatra follows Mammootty as a Gandhian doctor who moves to Wayanad to support marginalized communities.
This is Gopalakrishnan's first movie since 2016 and it'll be competing at the International Film Festival of Kerala from December 11-18.
Produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Wayfarer Films, Padayatra is already making waves on the festival circuit.