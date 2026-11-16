Mammootty's 'Padayatra' poster evokes thoughtful mood and reunion with Gopalakrishnan

Mammootty's upcoming film, Padayatra, just got a fresh poster. It's setting the mood for its December 4, 2026 premiere.

The image shows him sitting on a chair in a dimly lit room, holding a book with a table lamp placed in front of him, hinting at the movie's thoughtful vibe.

Fans are excited since this film marks Mammootty's much-awaited reunion with director Adoor Gopalakrishnan after more than 30 years.