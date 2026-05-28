Man executed for poisoning billionaire behind Netflix's '3 Body Problem'

Xu Yao, a former executive at Yoozoo Games, has been executed for the murder of Lin Qi, the billionaire gaming tycoon who was instrumental in producing Netflix 's sci-fi hit 3 Body Problem. The execution took place on May 21, more than five years after Lin's shocking death sent ripples through China's gaming and entertainment sectors. The case originated from an internal dispute within Yoozoo Games and fallout related to Liu Cixin's acclaimed Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy.

Investigation Xu poisoned Lin over company control dispute Lin, who founded Yoozoo Games, was reportedly poisoned by Xu in December 2020 after their relationship soured over control of the company. The former executive disguised toxic substances as probiotic supplements and gave them to Lin. He was arrested days after Lin was hospitalized and died 10 days later at 39. In 2024, a Chinese court convicted him of murder and sentenced him to death.

Corporate response Yoozoo Games confirmed the execution in a public statement Yoozoo Games confirmed the execution on Tuesday and thanked the courts in a public statement, saying justice had finally been delivered. "We deeply mourn Mr Lin and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family." "As colleagues who fought alongside him, all members of the company are grateful for the impartiality of the judicial process," Yoozoo said in a statement.

Advertisement