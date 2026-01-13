'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' opens big with ₹37.1cr day-one haul Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Chiranjeevi is back on the big screen after a hiatus of three years with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, an action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The film follows Chiranjeevi as a security officer trying to protect his estranged wife (Nayanthara) and their kids from a vengeful ex-cop, blending family drama with fun and action.

The cast also features Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, and Abhinav Gomatam.