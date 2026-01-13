'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' opens big with ₹37.1cr day-one haul
Chiranjeevi is back on the big screen after a hiatus of three years with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, an action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi.
The film follows Chiranjeevi as a security officer trying to protect his estranged wife (Nayanthara) and their kids from a vengeful ex-cop, blending family drama with fun and action.
The cast also features Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, and Abhinav Gomatam.
In numbers:
The movie scored a strong ₹28.5 crore in India on its first day plus ₹8.6 crore from previews, totaling ₹37.1 crore right out of the gate.
It set a new record for senior Tollywood heroes with ₹24 crore from worldwide premieres—beating Akhanda 2's previous high—and crossed $1 million in the US alone.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-energy Telugu films packed with stars and some heartfelt family moments, this one's worth checking out—especially if you've missed seeing Chiranjeevi in action!
The buzz and box office numbers suggest it's connecting well with audiences looking for both laughs and feels.