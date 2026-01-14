'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' smashes ₹120cr in just 2 days
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the new Telugu action-comedy starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, has made a huge splash—crossing ₹120 crore worldwide within two days of its Sankranti release on January 12.
The film pulled in over ₹9 crore from previews and another ₹32 crore on day one alone.
Box office records & what's next
By day two, it hit a record-breaking ₹61.10 crore India net—beating the lifetime of Acharya and opening of Khaidi No. 150.
Even with a 40% dip on day two, the movie is holding strong and is expected to keep going despite new releases like Rahu Ketu (Hindi) and Vaa Vaathiyaar (Tamil) dropping soon.
Reviews are in: fans are loving it
Critics and audiences have given the film a thumbs up for its fun storyline and Chiranjeevi's comic timing.
With a solid 3.25/5 rating from 123telugu, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is shaping up to be one of this year's biggest Telugu hits.