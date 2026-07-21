Manager says Singh still retired from playback singing, no comeback
Entertainment
Heard Arijit Singh's new track Yeh Awarapan and thought he was back? Not quite.
His manager says Arijit is still retired from playback singing: this song was recorded before his January 2026 retirement, and he's just wrapping up old commitments.
So, no comeback plans for now.
Singh to pursue Indian classical music
Arijit wants to focus on Indian classical music and try out new creative paths, so don't expect fresh Bollywood songs from him.
However, a few previously recorded tracks (like this one for Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi) will keep dropping until 2027.