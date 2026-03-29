'Still processing it': Manav Gohil on 'Dhurandhar's 'historic' success

Actor Manav Gohil, who plays Sushant Bansal in the spy thriller Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has called his experience "pristine." In an interview with Zoom, he praised director Aditya Dhar and co-stars Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan . The film has crossed ₹1,100 crore at the worldwide box office in its first week.

Unique process Gohil on his shooting experience Gohil described the film's production as a "very pristine experience." "The entire journey from Day 1, has been crazy. Since Mukesh Chhabra's call, until now, it's been overwhelming. Even when this film was being made, the process wasn't like regular cinema or how we generally do it." "One knew that we were indulging in making something really big, but never expected it to become so huge and historic. We are still processing it."

Team dynamics Gohil praises his co-stars and director Gohil, who shares most of his scenes with Madhavan, also spoke about his experience working with his co-stars. "Ranveer never behaved like a star. He was like a buddy. Madhavan is such an endearing friend and brother." "Aditya was the captain of the ship with his vision. One would be privileged to follow that vision, and I was one of them."

Advertisement