'Mandaadi' crosses ₹51cr in India with ₹12.25cr holiday boost
Entertainment
The sports drama Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas, has quickly crossed the ₹51 crore mark at the Indian box office, just five days after release.
A big holiday boost on day five helped it pull in ₹12.25 crore, capping off a strong opening run and signaling serious buzz among moviegoers.
'Mandaadi' nets ₹37cr in Tamil Nadu
Most of Mandaadi's earnings came from Tamil Nadu (₹37 crore), with the Telugu states adding ₹8.25 crore, and Karnataka chipping in ₹4 crore. The rest of India pitched in another ₹1.75 crore to round out the total.
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, with Mahima Nambiar and Sathyaraj also starring, the film looks set to keep its winning streak going.