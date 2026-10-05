'Mandaadi' OTT release: When, where to watch Soori's hit

Mandaadi is centered around a traditional sailboat race along the Tamil Nadu coastline.

Soori plays Muthukaali, an expert boat racer whose life takes a turn before he returns to the sport.

Suhas plays his rival in this narrative built around two teams and their stakes in an annual race.

The film also stars Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, and Bala Saravanan, among others.