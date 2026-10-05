'Mandaadi' OTT release: When, where to watch Soori's hit
What's the story
The Tamil film Mandaadi, starring Soori, will start streaming on Netflix from October 8. The drama, directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, has been a major commercial success for Soori. It is one of the notable Tamil hits of the year, with its rooted setting, action sequences, and boat-racing portions drawing acclaim.
Film overview
This is what happens in 'Mandaadi'
Mandaadi is centered around a traditional sailboat race along the Tamil Nadu coastline.
Soori plays Muthukaali, an expert boat racer whose life takes a turn before he returns to the sport.
Suhas plays his rival in this narrative built around two teams and their stakes in an annual race.
The film also stars Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, and Bala Saravanan, among others.
Film success
Soori's biggest success so far
The OTT premiere of Mandaadi comes at a time when the movie is celebrating major box-office milestones.
The makers announced on Monday that it has crossed ₹100 crore in India and ₹150 crore worldwide.
This achievement makes it Soori's highest-grossing film in a lead role, even before these latest figures were reached.
Critical acclaim
How 'Mandaadi' was received by industry
Mandaadi has also been lauded by several members of the film fraternity.
Director Vetrimaaran, who worked with Soori in the Viduthalai films, praised the dedication behind Mandaadi.
He said, "The hard work and dedication of the whole team have made a huge impact among viewers in theaters. The audience is connecting with the film."
Kamal Haasan met the team after a special screening and appreciated the writing and dialogues, while Rajinikanth also praised it.