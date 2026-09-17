Mandakini defends 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' scenes and praises Kapoor
Mandakini recently spoke out about her much-talked-about scenes in the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, where she appeared in a translucent sari at just 16.
She said the film's message was that there is no purity and defended the scene by saying, "I didn't feel any vulgarity from anywhere. There was no disgusting feeling at all."
She also said legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor was so gentle and felt like a family member on set.
'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' breastfeeding staged
Mandakini also cleared up rumors about the breastfeeding scene, explaining it was all clever camera work (no actual breastfeeding involved).
Despite the controversy, the movie became a huge hit and even received a U (Universal) certificate from the Indian Film Certification Board, which was later amended to U/A.
Released in August 1985, it remains one of Bollywood's classic blockbusters.