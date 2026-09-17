Mandakini defends 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' scenes and praises Kapoor

Mandakini recently spoke out about her much-talked-about scenes in the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, where she appeared in a translucent sari at just 16.

She said the film's message was that there is no purity and defended the scene by saying, "I didn't feel any vulgarity from anywhere. There was no disgusting feeling at all."

She also said legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor was so gentle and felt like a family member on set.