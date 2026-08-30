Mandanna back at work after month-long right hip tendon recovery
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna just announced she's returning to work, after recovering at home over the past month from a detached tendon in her right hip.
She got injured while filming a dance scene for Mysaa, but kept fans in the loop with updates and snapshots on Instagram.
Mandanna stars in 'Mysaa' and 'Ranabaali'
Mysaa is being positioned as her first female-led pan-India action film where she plays a fierce Gond woman: its teaser has already grabbed attention thanks to her bold look.
She's also starring in Ranabaali with Vijay Deverakonda, releasing on September 11.