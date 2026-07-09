Mandanna completes major underwater scene for 'Mysaa' action thriller
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna just wrapped a major underwater scene for Mysaa, an upcoming action thriller set to release in 2026.
She's taking on the challenging role of a tribal Gond girl: think lots of physical stunts and real emotional moments.
The team called the shoot "exciting," and it sounds like this one's going to be intense.
Mandanna trained with Bangkok combat experts
To get ready, Rashmika trained in Bangkok with combat experts, putting in eight-hour days to nail those action sequences.
The film also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh, with international stunt choreographer Andy Long bringing extra punch to the fight scenes.
With its unique story and high-energy vibe, Mysaa could be a big game-changer for everyone involved.