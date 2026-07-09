Mandanna completes major underwater scene for 'Mysaa' action thriller Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna just wrapped a major underwater scene for Mysaa, an upcoming action thriller set to release in 2026.

She's taking on the challenging role of a tribal Gond girl: think lots of physical stunts and real emotional moments.

The team called the shoot "exciting," and it sounds like this one's going to be intense.