Mandanna recovering after hip tendon detachment on 'Mysaa' dance scene
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna is taking time off to recover after a hip tendon detachment she suffered while filming a dance scene for her new movie Mysaa.
She shared with fans that one of her right hip tendons got detached, making it tough for her to move the leg.
Mandanna injury delays 'Raaka' 45 days
Because of the injury, shooting for her upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, has been pushed back by 45 days.
Atlee made it clear he doesn't want Rashmika rushing back before she's ready.
Even though Mysaa has been her toughest project physically, Rashmika is staying positive and focusing on recovery, telling fans she's managing the pain and hopes to be back soon.