Mandanna reportedly set to reunite with Arjun for Atlee's 'Raaka'

Over ₹700cr 'Raaka' aims December 2027

Raaka is being made on a massive over ₹700 crore budget by Sun Pictures.

Alongside Arjun and Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly joining the cast, plus there's talk of a Shah Rukh Khan cameo.

The poster, dropped on Arjun's 44th birthday, shows his intense new look.

The movie reportedly aims for a December 2027 release, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films coming up.