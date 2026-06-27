Mandanna reportedly set to reunite with Arjun for Atlee's 'Raaka'
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly reuniting with Allu Arjun for director Atlee's new film, Raaka.
After their hit pairing in Pushpa, fans can look forward to seeing them together again, with Rashmika taking on a major role.
Filming kicks off soon in Mumbai, and the buzz is already building.
Over ₹700cr 'Raaka' aims December 2027
Raaka is being made on a massive over ₹700 crore budget by Sun Pictures.
Alongside Arjun and Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly joining the cast, plus there's talk of a Shah Rukh Khan cameo.
The poster, dropped on Arjun's 44th birthday, shows his intense new look.
The movie reportedly aims for a December 2027 release, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films coming up.