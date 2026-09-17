Mandanna to play Subbulakshmi in 'M.S: A Legacy on Screen'

Rashmika Mandanna's new biopic, M.S: A Legacy On Screen, just had its big launch, with Kamal Haasan kicking things off as chief guest. He joked about how challenging the lead role is, saying even he wouldn't dare take it on.

Rashmika will play M.S. Subbulakshmi and shared she feels "Thank You #MSSubbulakshmi amma for making me part of your life story."

The launch event also saw Subbulakshmi's family and several guests in attendance.