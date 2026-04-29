Mandanna to present with The Weeknd at Global Anime Awards

Mandanna in 'Myssa' and 'Cocktail 2'

Mandanna's spot at the awards highlights her genuine love for anime storytelling.

Offstage, she's busy with some interesting film projects: she'll play a Gond warrior woman in Myssa (a totally new vibe for her), and is also starring in Cocktail 2 (out July 19, 2026) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Her choices really show she's not afraid to try something different on screen.