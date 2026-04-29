Mandanna to present with The Weeknd at Global Anime Awards
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna is set to return as a presenter at the 10th Global Anime Awards in Tokyo on May 23, 2026.
After making history in 2024 as the first Indian to present at the event, she'll now share the stage with global music star The Weeknd, definitely a big moment for anime fans and pop culture lovers alike.
Mandanna in 'Myssa' and 'Cocktail 2'
Mandanna's spot at the awards highlights her genuine love for anime storytelling.
Offstage, she's busy with some interesting film projects: she'll play a Gond warrior woman in Myssa (a totally new vibe for her), and is also starring in Cocktail 2 (out July 19, 2026) alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Her choices really show she's not afraid to try something different on screen.