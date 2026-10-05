Mandanna warns about deepfake after viral face swap with Patel
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna publicly addressed the risks of deepfake tech after a video swapped her face onto influencer Zara Patel and went viral.
The clip sparked a huge reaction online, even drawing comments from the Prime Minister.
Rashmika shared her shock on social media.
Deepfake fuels AI debate in India
This incident has kicked off fresh conversations about AI safety in India, highlighting the urgent need for AI regulations and safeguards to protect people from deepfakes and other tech misuse.
It's also put a spotlight on global debates around AI ethics and how we can keep these tools in check.