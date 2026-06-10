Mandanna's 'Mysaa' wraps 5th schedule, Saipureddy teases teaser, Pulle directs
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming action thriller Mysaa just wrapped its fifth shooting schedule, and producer Ajay Saipureddy says a teaser is coming soon.
Directed by Rawindra Pulle and set for a 2026 release, the film is already making waves for its gritty story and striking visuals.
Ponnappa's Eera poster unveiled for 'Mysaa'
On actor Tarak Ponnappa's birthday, his character Eera was introduced with a new poster, hinting at an important role in Mysaa's tribal-land setting.
With bold posters and talk of one of Mandanna's most intense roles yet, fans are keeping an eye out for more updates as excitement builds.