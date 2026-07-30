Mandya Kannada activists halt 'Jana Nayagan' screening over Cauvery dispute
Entertainment
In Mandya, Karnataka, Kannada activists stopped the screening of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's movie Jana Nayagan. Their protest was tied to the heated Cauvery River water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Demonstrators pulled down posters at Gurushree Theatre and chanted slogans against releasing water to Tamil Nadu, following a directive from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
Protesters vow 'not even a drop'
Protesters firmly declared that Karnataka would not spare "even a drop" of water for Tamil Nadu, showing just how tense things are getting.
Targeting a popular film highlights how culture often gets mixed up in political issues here.
The ongoing resistance is fueled by demands from regulators, so emotions are running high on both sides.