'Mangala Gowri' poster shows Vasanth as cop, Malashree in Lucknow
Entertainment
The upcoming Kannada film Mangala Gowri just revealed its first poster, featuring Rukmini Vasanth as a police officer and Malashree in Lucknow.
Directed by Rahul PK (of Sakutumba Sametha fame), the movie is backed by producers Venkat K Narayana and Hemanth M Rao.
'Mangala Gowri' lists writers and composer
Plot details are still a secret, but the crew lineup is promising: Rahul PK and Pooja Sudhir are writing, with music by Midhun Mukundan.
Srivathsan Selvarajan takes charge of cinematography, while Vishal Krishnamurthy handles editing.
Made by KVN Productions and Dakshayani Talkies, Mangala Gowri is shaping up to be an exciting watch for anyone into fresh stories and strong casts.