Manheim, 65, unveils noticeable weight loss at 'Common Knowledge' premiere
Entertainment
Camryn Manheim, the Emmy-winning star of The Practice and Law & Order, just revealed a striking weight loss at Rosie O'Donnell's Common Knowledge premiere in New York City.
At 65, she rocked a patterned blouse and jeans on the carpet with Julie Halston and Ricki Lake, looking confident.
Manheim lauded for body positivity
Manheim has always stood for self-acceptance: her 1998 Emmy speech famously went out to "all the fat girls."
Fans flooded her Instagram with supportive messages like "You look fabulous!!!."
Even after her transformation, she continues to inspire as a symbol of body positivity and representation.