Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva' is returning to theaters after 22 years Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Heads up, movie fans—Mani Ratnam's hit film Yuva is making a comeback on the big screen this February 20, 2026.

Esha Deol shared the news and said the film is "extremely close to my heart," adding, "Yuva was such a special journey, especially working with Mani sir, Ajay, and Suriya (in the Tamil version). Being part of a youth-centric film like this is truly memorable, and it will stay in all our hearts forever."

First released in 2004, Yuva tells the story of three young men from different walks of life, all caught up in political drama.