Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva' is returning to theaters after 22 years
Heads up, movie fans—Mani Ratnam's hit film Yuva is making a comeback on the big screen this February 20, 2026.
Esha Deol shared the news and said the film is "extremely close to my heart," adding, "Yuva was such a special journey, especially working with Mani sir, Ajay, and Suriya (in the Tamil version). Being part of a youth-centric film like this is truly memorable, and it will stay in all our hearts forever."
First released in 2004, Yuva tells the story of three young men from different walks of life, all caught up in political drama.
Cast and crew of 'Yuva'
Yuva features a star-studded cast—Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Esha Deol.
The film's take on youth power and social change struck a chord back then (it even inspired a Tamil remake).
Now it's set to return to cinemas at PVR INOX cinemas. If you missed it the first time—or just want to relive it—here's your chance!