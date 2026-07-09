Manish Malhotra makes history with debut at Paris Haute Couture
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Acclaimed Indian designer Manish Malhotra made his debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 with his first haute couture collection, titled Maa. The collection was a beautiful blend of Indian craftsmanship and French couture. Malhotra's collection was a tribute to his mother and their shared childhood memories. He took to Instagram to share the images from the runway show.
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'Maa' showcased the best of Indian craftsmanship
In another post, he added, "When I chose an unconventional path in the 80s, my mother never asked me to be certain. She simply believed in me. Sometimes, love is the greatest permission to dream." The Maa collection was a stunning display of structural silhouettes, fluid drapes, and intricate embellishments. Malhotra balanced preservation and liberation in his designs by using traditional zardozi, delicate hand embroidery, and fine threadwork.
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'It feels especially meaningful to be wearing...'
The show was attended by a high-profile audience, including global fashion powerhouse Anna Wintour and entrepreneur Isha Ambani. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, fresh from attending her cousin Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception in a Manish Malhotra saree, penned a note in support of him. "It feels especially meaningful to be wearing one of your beautiful creations today, as it shares the same sentiment of celebrating our mothers and our roots."