Manish Malhotra makes history with debut at Paris Haute Couture

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'Maa' showcased the best of Indian craftsmanship

In another post, he added, "When I chose an unconventional path in the 80s, my mother never asked me to be certain. She simply believed in me. Sometimes, love is the greatest permission to dream." The Maa collection was a stunning display of structural silhouettes, fluid drapes, and intricate embellishments. Malhotra balanced preservation and liberation in his designs by using traditional zardozi, delicate hand embroidery, and fine threadwork.