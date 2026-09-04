Manisha Koirala to lead indie film 'Cowgirls & Indians'
What's the story
Veteran actor Manisha Koirala has been roped in for the upcoming indie feature Cowgirls & Indians. The film will be shot around Austin, Texas, in November, reported Variety. Tejal Desai, a Nicholl Fellow, is writing and directing the project, which is an adaptation of his award-winning short Cowboys and Hindus.
Film's theme
Film explores cultural displacement, resilience
The narrative of Cowgirls & Indians revolves around a middle-aged Indian woman who navigates her identity and forms unexpected friendships in Texas.
The film delves into themes of cultural displacement and resilience, showcasing the intersection of South Asian heritage and American grit.
Kirtana Banskota, known for The World's Happiest Man and Premonition, is producing the project.
Actor's statement
Why Koirala said yes to the film
Koirala said, "I have been quoted before on how there are not enough roles written for women of a certain age."
"Though things are gradually changing now, there is still a long way to go."
"However, Cowgirls & Indians was brought to me, and after meeting the team, meeting Tejal, and listening to the entire script and his intention on why he wrote it, I knew this story has great potential to cross boundaries while having fun doing so."
Director's view
Desai also praised Koirala's talent
Desai also spoke about Koirala's role in the film.
He said, "Manisha Koirala's performances have always carried an intense realism, vulnerability, and strength - from Dil Se to Heeramandi."
"Asha needs exactly a woman whose whole history lives in her eyes and the strength to carry a story on her shoulders."
Filming location
Banskota on shooting in Texas
Banskota also emphasized the advantages of shooting in Texas.
She said, "The new incentives, talent staying in-state, and the sheer vastness of everything available here make filming a lot friendlier for filmmakers."
Meanwhile, Koirala was last seen in Netflix's period drama series Heeramandi.