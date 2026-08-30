Manisha Koirala urges Nepal India China cooperation after glacial collapse

Speaking at the "In Solidarity with Nepal" event on August 30, Koirala said she was asking Nepal, India, and China to come together, not just for immediate relief but also to tackle climate change, which played a big role in this disaster.

She also urged the world to keep supporting Nepal and reminded everyone that tourism can help the country bounce back, "Tourism is a breath," she shared.

With villages and infrastructure badly damaged, ongoing help and regional cooperation are needed more than ever.