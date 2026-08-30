Manisha Koirala urges Nepal India China cooperation after glacial collapse
Nepal has been hit hard by flash floods caused by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26; 781 people have lost their lives and more than 2,500 are still missing.
Actor Manisha Koirala is asking Nepal, India, and China to come together, not just for immediate relief but also to tackle climate change, which played a big role in this disaster.
Manisha Koirala says tourism aids recovery
Speaking at the "In Solidarity with Nepal" event on August 30, Koirala said she was asking Nepal, India, and China to come together, not just for immediate relief but also to tackle climate change, which played a big role in this disaster.
She also urged the world to keep supporting Nepal and reminded everyone that tourism can help the country bounce back, "Tourism is a breath," she shared.
With villages and infrastructure badly damaged, ongoing help and regional cooperation are needed more than ever.