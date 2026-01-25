Manisha Rani is joining 'The 50' reality show!
Entertainment
Reality TV favorite Manisha Rani just announced she's part of the upcoming show The 50.
Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she posted a video and penned a short note about joining the show.
What's the buzz about 'The 50?'
The 50 premieres February 1, 2026—catch it on JioHotstar at 9pm or Colors TV at 10:30pm.
The lineup is stacked with familiar faces like Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Khanzaadi, Karan Patel, and more.
Fans are hyped to see Manisha back in action; one even commented how she's their favorite and they can't wait for her return.
Manisha's reality show journey
Manisha made waves as second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and also appeared on Rise and Fall.
Her strong run has made her a go-to name for reality TV fans.