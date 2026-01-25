Manisha Rani is joining 'The 50' reality show!

What's the buzz about 'The 50?'

The 50 premieres February 1, 2026—catch it on JioHotstar at 9pm or Colors TV at 10:30pm.

The lineup is stacked with familiar faces like Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Khanzaadi, Karan Patel, and more.

Fans are hyped to see Manisha back in action; one even commented how she's their favorite and they can't wait for her return.