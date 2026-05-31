Manoj Bajpayee recalls facing threats during 'Ghooskhor Pandat' row

Manoj Bajpayee , the lead actor of Netflix 's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat , has spoken about the controversy surrounding its title. The film's name and content were accused of hurting religious sentiments, leading to widespread criticism and an FIR against its makers. In a recent conversation with PTI, Bajpayee revealed that he received threats and his family was also dragged into the issue.

Actor's perspective We didn't expect the backlash: Bajpayee Bajpayee said, "We didn't expect it. But when it happened, in two days' time we put out our apology." He added that the team was ready to correct themselves if "anything was offending anyone with such intensity." "But I must tell you that when the threats were coming to me, I was also traveling continuously without any fear." "When people are trolling you, abusing you, and getting your family into the whole thing, I feel empathy for them."

Social media stance On online trolling after the controversy Bajpayee also spoke about the online criticism that followed the controversy. He said, "The film talks about something else. But I think on social media now people are impatient and they are eager and desperate to come out with their opinion without even knowing fully about the subject matter." "I don't have that energy and time to argue with people who are that impatient with their opinion or who are not even bothering to educate themselves."

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