'Gajab Raat' review: Manoj Bajpayee can't save bland thriller

The film follows police officer Ajay Nirvet (Bajpayee), infamous for taking bribes.

When a seriously injured, nearly dead woman is thrown out of a car in Delhi, Ajay is tasked with keeping her safe and nabbing the culprit.

Several suspicious characters enter the game, including CBI officer Naveen Madhok (Oberoi) and NIA officer Karan Gill (Saleem).

Will Ajay confront them and save the woman?