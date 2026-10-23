'Gajab Raat' review: Manoj Bajpayee can't save bland thriller
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gajab Raat, previously titled Ghooskhor Pandat, was released on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey under Friday Film Works, it also stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Despite a solid, experienced ensemble, Gajab Raat fails to realize its full potential and wastes its intriguing premise.
Plot
Will a corrupt police officer find his morality?
The film follows police officer Ajay Nirvet (Bajpayee), infamous for taking bribes.
When a seriously injured, nearly dead woman is thrown out of a car in Delhi, Ajay is tasked with keeping her safe and nabbing the culprit.
Several suspicious characters enter the game, including CBI officer Naveen Madhok (Oberoi) and NIA officer Karan Gill (Saleem).
Will Ajay confront them and save the woman?
#1
Film can't commit to a genre
Gajab Raat's biggest shortcoming is its confused tonality.
The film can't decide whether it wants to be an investigative thriller, a social drama, or a dramedy.
Eventually, it dilutes its good ideas in this hodgepodge of genres.
The jokes refuse to land, repetitive dialogues take over, and an exasperated Bajpayee tries to overcompensate with his expressions.
#2
Too many characters, not enough for them to do
Shah's film is crowded with too many characters, and most are unnecessary.
As if Naveen and Karan weren't enough, a social worker, Neha (Shraddha Das), and Ajay's friend, Lovely (Kiku Sharda), are also introduced.
Dutta gets shockingly limited screen time, while Bharuccha's character, Rosy, adds nothing to the plot.
Why assemble so many actors and give them nothing to do?
#3
Where are the thrills?
Because the film unfolds over just a few hours, it should have been far more tense, thrilling, and nerve-racking.
It is none of those things.
With its undercooked plot and stereotypical characters, it's a slog to sit through.
Alas, even Bajpayee, who's enjoyable in comic roles (Inspector Zende, The Family Man) struggles with the toothless script and middling dialogues.
#4
A promising premise gone to waste
Ajay is an interesting protagonist; he is deeply flawed but not entirely beyond redemption yet.
Shah could have explored this character in greater depth, but the story goes in predictable, confusing directions.
Oberoi and Dutta are trapped playing predictable characters, while Sharda and Bharuccha get only a few scenes each.
With no excitement or spunk, Gajab Raat feels painfully hollow.
Verdict
A whole lot of nothing; 2/5 stars
Shah, a renowned screenwriter, has penned many engaging, acclaimed projects (Pink, Raid 2, Dahaad, among several others).
However, his directorial debut lacks polish and nuance.
A promising premise is stretched ridiculously thin, and the film keeps hobbling on without purpose.
There are no thrills in this supposed thriller.
2/5 stars.