Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming movie on Gandhi casts Saurabh Shukla
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee's first portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi will focus on a lesser-known chapter of India's fight for independence, reported Variety. The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra, has also added Saurabh Shukla to its cast. Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks is producing the movie while NH Studioz is presenting it. "This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history, the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India's independence," Mishra told Variety.
Film details
'While history books record the surface events of that era...'
Mishra further explained the film's plot, saying, "At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away."
"But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself."
"While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path."
Director's comeback
Mishra approaches 4 decades in Hindi cinema
The film marks Mishra's return to theatrical releases after 2023's Afwaah.
It also comes as he approaches four decades in Hindi cinema.
He has won three Indian National Film Awards for Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin (best debut film of a director), Dharavi (best feature film in Hindi), and Main Zinda Hoon (best film on other social issues).
His other notable works include Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.