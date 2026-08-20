Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming movie on Gandhi casts Saurabh Shukla

Mishra further explained the film's plot, saying, "At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away."

"But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself."

"While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path."