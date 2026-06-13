'Veer-Zaara': Manoj Bajpayee recalls working with Yash Chopra

Role offer

Bajpayee accepted 'Veer-Zaara' without reading full script

Bajpayee, who made a special appearance in the 2004 romantic drama, revealed that he accepted the film without even listening to the full script because he was eager to work with Chopra. He recalled how Chopra personally reached out to him after watching his performance in Pinjar. "Yash ji called me and said that after watching Pinjar, he felt that only I could play that character," Bajpayee shared.