'No lack of...devotion': 'Adipurush' composer defends songs against 'Ramayana' comparison

Muntashir added, "My brother, I wish my stunt had been repeated in the songs of the Ramayana."

"The mistake I made, I've apologized to the Ram devotees for it countless times, and forgiveness was granted, but don't challenge the songs."

"There was no lack of devotion, dedication, or poetry in them."

"I didn't write nursery rhymes for Ram, nor qawwalis."

"People ahead are wise; they know who's worth what. Jai Shri Ram."