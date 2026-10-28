'No lack of...devotion': 'Adipurush' composer defends songs against 'Ramayana' comparison
What's the story
Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist and dialogue writer of the 2023 film Adipurush, has defended its songs amid comparisons with the upcoming Ramayana. On X, he hit back at a report on the Mangal Rang backlash, which said it reminds people of the "stunts" in Adipurush. "Adipurush was a very bad film...the dialogues were even worse...but the songs, every child in the country sings them." "Go to Ayodhya sometime, and you'll hear nothing but Adipurush songs playing in every alley."
Defense
'I wish my stunt had been repeated in the songs...'
Muntashir added, "My brother, I wish my stunt had been repeated in the songs of the Ramayana."
"The mistake I made, I've apologized to the Ram devotees for it countless times, and forgiveness was granted, but don't challenge the songs."
"There was no lack of devotion, dedication, or poetry in them."
"I didn't write nursery rhymes for Ram, nor qawwalis."
"People ahead are wise; they know who's worth what. Jai Shri Ram."
Film comparison
About 'Adipurush' and 'Ramayana'
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, was a massive box-office failure.
The film was criticized for its dialogues, bad VFX, and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Rama.
On the other hand, Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has received mixed reviews for its songs composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The film is set to release on November 5.