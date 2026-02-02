Manuel Rabate to lead India's biggest art museum

Manuel Rabate, who's been leading the Louvre Abu Dhabi since 2016, has just been named the first-ever CEO and Director of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA)—India's biggest private art museum. His start date has not been specified and will be announced; he will wrap up his current role.

Rabate's experience could reshape India's art scene Rabate isn't just a big name—he helped open the Louvre Abu Dhabi and brought in over six million visitors.

Now, he's set to guide KNMA as it builds a massive new campus near Delhi airport, aiming to become South Asia's top cultural hub with galleries, theaters, and more.

His experience could really shake things up for India's art scene.

His credentials are impressive He's an arts leader with years at top French museums and has taught arts management at Paris-Sorbonne in Abu Dhabi.

France even honored him with its National Order of Merit and Order of Arts and Letters.