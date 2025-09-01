Marathi film 'Sabar Bonda' wins Sundance Grand Jury Prize: Release
Sabar Bonda, fresh off its historic Grand Jury Prize win at Sundance 2025—the first Marathi film to ever premiere there—is coming to Indian cinemas on September 19.
Directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade and distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, the film weaves universal themes into a rich, local story.
Film weaves universal themes into local story
Starring Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap, Sabar Bonda follows Anand as he returns to his ancestral village and faces personal loss alongside social hurdles.
Backed by big names like Nagraj Manjule and Nikkhil Advani, the film is described by Kanawade as deeply personal.
Daggubati praised its "tender yet powerful" take on rural India—making this a must-watch for anyone curious about authentic stories with global appeal.