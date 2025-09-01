Marathi film 'Sabar Bonda' wins Sundance Grand Jury Prize: Release

Film weaves universal themes into local story

Starring Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap, Sabar Bonda follows Anand as he returns to his ancestral village and faces personal loss alongside social hurdles.

Backed by big names like Nagraj Manjule and Nikkhil Advani, the film is described by Kanawade as deeply personal.

Daggubati praised its "tender yet powerful" take on rural India—making this a must-watch for anyone curious about authentic stories with global appeal.