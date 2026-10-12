Marathi lavani legend Kambikar dies in Pune aged 73
Entertainment
Marathi film and Lavani dance legend Madhu Kambikar has passed away at 73 in Pune.
After a stroke in 2016 left her partially paralyzed, she spent several years bedridden before succumbing to her illness.
Her passing marks the end of an era for Marathi performing arts.
Kambikar celebrated for film roles, lavani
Kambikar was celebrated for her roles in films like Ek Hota Vidushak and Yeu Ka Gharat, as well as her energetic Lavani dance numbers: songs like Bharla Abhaal Paasvi Pahuuna Gan Bai remain associated with her legacy as a performer.
She was honored with the Zee Chitra Gaurav Award in 2018, accepted by her daughter-in-law Sheetal Jadhav.
Following news of her death, tributes and condolence messages poured in.