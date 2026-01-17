'Mardaani 3' gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of release
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji is back as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, hitting theaters January 30.
This time, the film has reportedly received a U/A 16+ rating and dives into some pretty intense real-life issues.
What's the story?
The movie follows Shivani as she investigates the disappearance of 93 girls in just 90 days, all linked to a beggar mafia run by Amma (played by Mallika Prasad).
At over two hours long, it's the longest Mardaani yet and promises a gripping ride.
Where can you watch it?
Mardaani 3 is releasing in theaters.