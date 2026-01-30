'Mardaani 3' hits theaters: Rani Mukerji is back in action
Mardaani 3, the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films's female-led crime series, is out now.
Rani Mukerji returns as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, this time investigating the disappearance of more than 90 young women and multiple missing girls, uncovering a nationwide child/people-trafficking network (a large beggar-mafia ring).
Where to watch?
You can catch Mardaani 3 in theaters right now. After its cinema run, it'll reportedly be streaming on Netflix.
What's new and what are people saying?
The film digs into the harsh realities of begging rackets, with Mallika Prasad playing the main villain and Janki Bodiwala joining the cast.
Early responses and promotional coverage have highlighted Mukerji's intense performance and the movie's gritty vibe.
Some viewers have described it as a thriller packed with action and emotion, marking a big milestone in Mukerji's 30-year Bollywood journey.