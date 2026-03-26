'Mardaani 3' is headed to Netflix

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' to premiere on Netflix tomorrow

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:54 pm Mar 26, 202601:54 pm

What's the story

Rani Mukerji's latest film Mardaani 3 is set to make its digital premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 27, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The film, which hit theaters on January 30, competed with several other Bollywood releases, including Border 2 and O'Romeo. Despite a lukewarm opening day, it managed to run for over a month in cinemas before heading to OTT platforms.