Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' to premiere on Netflix tomorrow
What's the story
Rani Mukerji's latest film Mardaani 3 is set to make its digital premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 27, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. The film, which hit theaters on January 30, competed with several other Bollywood releases, including Border 2 and O'Romeo. Despite a lukewarm opening day, it managed to run for over a month in cinemas before heading to OTT platforms.
Box office battle
Box office collection and story of 'Mardaani 3'
In Mardaani 3, Mukerji returned as a no-nonsense police officer set to save Indian cities from crime masterminds. This time, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shivani Shivaji Roy investigated the abduction of 93 girls aged between eight and 10. Mallika Prasad's "Amma," a human trafficker, is the main antagonist in this part. The film reportedly had a budget of ₹60cr and grossed ₹58.6cr at the Indian box office, per Sacnilk.
Franchise continuation
Everything to know about 'Mardaani' franchise
Mardaani 3 followed the successful trend set by Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). While Pradeep Sarkar directed the first film, Gopi Puthran helmed the second one. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the third movie also stars Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Indraneel Bhattacharya, and Naved Aslam.