Margot Robbie channels Vivienne Westwood for 'Wuthering Heights' press tour Entertainment Feb 08, 2026

Margot Robbie is making a splash in London with her standout looks for the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Teaming up with stylist Andrew Mukamal, she's drawing inspiration from Vivienne Westwood's iconic 1988 collection for a fresh, daring vibe.

With the film set to release on February 13, 2026, Robbie seems ready to make another big statement after her Barbie success.