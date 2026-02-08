Margot Robbie channels Vivienne Westwood for 'Wuthering Heights' press tour
Entertainment
Margot Robbie is making a splash in London with her standout looks for the Wuthering Heights press tour.
Teaming up with stylist Andrew Mukamal, she's drawing inspiration from Vivienne Westwood's iconic 1988 collection for a fresh, daring vibe.
With the film set to release on February 13, 2026, Robbie seems ready to make another big statement after her Barbie success.
The actor's latest look
Robbie caught everyone's eye in a dramatic black leather outfit featuring a sculpted Westwood corset and a puffed mini-crini skirt—think Victorian meets street style.
She finished it off with Christian Louboutin "Conquilla" wedges, which have an unusual heel-less design that really shows off her fearless approach to fashion.